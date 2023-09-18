She Started Crying When She Found Out Her Mom Is Back Together With Her Stepdad Because He Ruined Her Childhood

This young woman is in her 20s, and growing up, things were horrific for her. Her mom and dad got divorced when she was only 10.

Her father was in the military, so they were not that close, and he stopped caring about her and her siblings pretty soon after they were all born.

Her mom ended up cheating on her dad while they were still married, and she instantly flew her boyfriend across the country to move in with them when the divorce was finalized.

Her mom’s boyfriend was an addict and an alcoholic. She and her siblings went from their military life to complete and utter poverty.

Her mom had always been a stay-at-home mom, and her mom’s boyfriend was a felon with various addictions.

She had very severe epilepsy in her childhood, and she was frequently left home alone to seize while her mom’s boyfriend played video games and ignored her needs completely.

Her mom’s boyfriend would fight with her mom, and things at home were nothing but chaotic and crazy.

They ended up getting married, so her mom’s boyfriend officially turned into her stepfather, only to threaten to file for divorce constantly.

Her mom dragged them from apartment to apartment and then back and forth between her grandparents’ place too.

