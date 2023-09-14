She Stopped Babysitting For Her Friend For Free, Because She Feels Taken Advantage of

This 27-year-old woman and her friend, also 27, have been friends for the last eight or 9 years.

Her friend has a 1-year-old son, and unfortunately, the father doesn’t do much of the childrearing, so her friend has had to ask other people for help.

She was raised by a single mother, so she understands how difficult that can be. In the beginning, she was happy to help out her friend when she needed it.

Roughly five to seven nights per month (about once or twice a week), she babysits her friend’s son.

“She doesn’t pay me or give me anything for babysitting, nor do I expect her to. At first, I didn’t mind, but now I’m starting to feel like she’s taking me for granted, and I’m no longer her friend but a free babysitter,” she said.

Last Friday, her friend celebrated her son’s first birthday, and her friend asked her to bake a cake for the party.

“I love baking, and I love her son, so I made a beautiful buttercream cake from scratch, which took hours,” she explained.

“When I arrived at the party, she barely mentioned the cake and just grabbed it and put it on the table. She didn’t mention that I made the cake at all, despite some of our mutual friends gushing over the cake.”

Then, one of their mutual friends told her that her friend claimed she’d “‘drank all her wine'” while she was babysitting her son the previous week.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.