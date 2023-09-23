She Upset Her Sister After Pointing Out That Her Son’s Crude, Uncorrected Behavior Is The Reason He’s Getting Bullied At School, And It’s Entirely Her Fault

Have you ever struggled to tell a loved one that there is something wrong with their kid’s behavior?

It can be really uncomfortable to address, but sometimes, it gets to the point where you have to step in and point out when someone’s kid is behaving poorly.

One woman recently upset her sister after telling her that her son’s crude, uncorrected behavior was the reason why he was getting picked on at school.

She’s 26-years-old and married. Her older sister is 33-years-old, married, and has two sons, a 13-year-old named Bracken and an 11-year-old named Neville.

Last weekend, as her two nephews entered a new school year, she and her husband tagged along with her sister’s family to a basket raffle fundraiser for their local library.

There are all sorts of baskets with all kinds of prizes every year at these fundraisers, and you can submit tickets to win them. Bracken is a popular athlete at school, so he entered many sports-related baskets.

At one point, the family came across some science-themed baskets, which she knew would be right up Neville’s alley since he loves science and robotics.

“They had a few baskets that were aimed at girls in science [and] STEM,” she recalled.

“When Neville saw the baskets, he called them stupid and started making some pretty awful comments about how girls are ‘too dumb’ for science, and that’s why they needed special baskets.”

