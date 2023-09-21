She Wants Her Husband To Start Going Into The Office More Often Because He Keeps Stepping On Her Toes While Working From Home

This woman and her husband are in their late thirties, and they have four kids– who are in elementary school.

Her husband is also the sole earner in their family, making nearly $200,000 a year. This allows her to be a stay-at-home mom, and she is extremely grateful for that.

“And he’s great at his job and manages to stay extremely flexible while being very successful,” she explained.

“He is always up for promotions, hits his yearly goals by March, and every boss adores him.”

However, even though her husband’s office is under 10 minutes away, he chooses to work from home about 90% of the time.

This has become a major problem for her because their house is small, they don’t have a dedicated office space for her husband, and he apparently has a large, outgoing personality.

Now, to be clear, she loves her husband’s personality. It’s one of the main reasons why she married him.

But, she is constantly home full-time, handling all of their household responsibilities– including cooking, laundry, cleaning, errands, school tasks, half-days, sick kids, and more.

“That’s all 100% me, 100% of the time,” she said.

