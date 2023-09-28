She Wants To Cancel Her Birthday Dinner Because Her Friend Is Complaining About The Food Choice And Keeps Trying To “Force” Dietary Restrictions On Her

This woman’s birthday is coming up, and every year, she begins planning a birthday dinner months in advance.

But, in the past, she’s always had to deal with one friend who is constantly complaining about her food preferences. Apparently, she likes to get Indian, Mexican, or other cuisines on her birthday, and her friend is not able to eat those foods due to a medical condition.

“So, I fold and have to go to restaurants my friend will be able to eat at,” she recalled.

“Usually, I hate them, and it’s always steak and potatoes or hamburgers and fries.”

Since she spends so much time planning her birthday dinners, though, she actually wants to enjoy it and eat food that she likes this year.

That’s why she chose a restaurant that she wanted to visit for a change. But, as soon as she announced the venue, her friend went online and started complaining again.

“About how unfair it is that I chose a place she cannot eat at. My friend also tried to get two other friends to side with her over it,” she revealed.

Thankfully, one of their mutual friends pointed out how not everyone enjoys eating steak and potatoes. In fact, her other friend stood up for her and claimed that she finds it extremely boring and rude that she needs to sacrifice her birthday meal every single year.

Anyway, she has already appeased her friend’s wishes three years in a row. At this point, she honestly is done with the drama and wants to just cancel her birthday and celebrate by herself.

