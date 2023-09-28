She Wants To Fire Her Sister-In-Law Because She Keeps Rejecting Male Customers At Her Restaurant And Believes That’s Why The Restaurant Is Losing Customers

This woman currently owns a small bar and restaurant in the finance district of her city. She bought the bar with her mom 15 years ago, at the age of 20.

Back then, she realized that going to school was not the path for her. So, she decided to get into the restaurant business– finding a location in the newly developed finance district and getting her mom’s help to finance it.

“I had my best years working with my mom until she passed of COVID,” she recalled.

“This restaurant is my pride and joy and my connection to my mom.”

It’s important to note that about 90% of her customers are wealthy, middle-aged men who have been patronizing her restaurant for years. She also decided to hire her 35-year-old sister-in-law to work at the joint.

Now, she realized that her sister-in-law was “very conventionally attractive,” which appealed to her customers. Plus, she thinks her sister-in-law is great at the job, too.

Her sister-in-law has helped her make improvements around the restaurant and even helped her redecorate.

“And at first, everybody appreciated my sister-in-law,” she detailed.

“On her days off, many of the customers ask about her and seem to be disappointed she wasn’t working that day.”

