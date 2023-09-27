She Wants To Stop Talking To A Guy She Met Online Because He Lied About His Height

This 31-year-old woman met a guy online, who is 35, and they immediately hit it off.

They do live on different continents, but they apparently have the same background. So, they could really relate to each other, and everything was going wonderfully.

“We started talking every day via voice chat and video chat,” she recalled.

“We were talking for hours and hours every day. This went on for months.”

However, she recently found out that, when they first met online, the guy had told her countless lies. He lied about all of the basic stuff, too, such as his age, his name, and his height.

Once it was clear that they really clicked, though, the guy decided to come clean. He claimed that he just didn’t like sharing his personal information on the internet until he got to know someone.

But, since they hit it off, the guy decided to tell the truth since he wanted their connection to be “real.”

“I was fine with it because I understand the internet can be a tricky place,” she explained.

“And he assured me that there were no more lies.”

