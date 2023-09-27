She Was Made Fun of At A Conference, And She Went Back To Her Hotel Room And Cried

Three years ago, this woman lost 100 pounds, but after suffering a miscarriage back in February, things have changed.

Since then, she has gained back about 60 pounds or so, and it’s taken a toll on her mental health.

She treats herself brutally over the weight gain, but two weeks back, she decided to stop being depressed and start improving herself. In these past few weeks, she has lost a grand total of six pounds.

But then, a couple of days ago, she was over at her dad’s house, and he was looking at photos of her from a year ago.

He then made a remark to her that she used to be gorgeous and she really needs to lose her extra weight. Her dad’s words have been affecting her ever since then.

She’s currently away at a conference, and a vendor there happens to be a caricature artist. She was thrilled to have him do a drawing of her, as it’s something she has really wanted to have done for a while.

When the artist was finished, she looked at his drawing and was upset to see that he drew an enormous double chin on her.

“I didn’t think I was that big, but clearly, I was mistaken,” she explained. “All of the characters he’s done for this conference have been put online, and not one other person had a double chin drawn on… and I knew there were people who had gotten them done who were bigger than me.”

She does feel that this artist criticized her and only her and that didn’t make her feel good at all.

