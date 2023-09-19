She Went On A Blind Date With A Guy, And It Ended With A Wild Car Chase And A Woman Screaming At Her While Calling Her A Homewrecker

Blind dates are pretty risky because you have no idea what the other person is like. Going on a date with someone you don’t know at all is a huge gamble, and those who decide to take a chance often don’t win the lottery.

TikToker Melissa Martin (@melissamartin338) is talking about how she went on a blind date with a guy, during which she was verbally attacked and ended with a wild car chase.

So, her mom had met this guy at a bar and thought he was cute. She decided to give him Melissa’s phone number so they could go on a date.

Melissa and the guy went out to a nice Italian restaurant where they were seated next to the window and had dinner, drinks, and conversation. All was going well until a woman walked past the window with a toddler in tow. When the woman spotted Melissa and her date sitting together, she did a double take.

At the moment, Melissa didn’t think much of it. Melissa’s date got up to use the restroom. Afterward, he asked the server for the check. That’s when the woman stormed into the restaurant.

She started screaming at Melissa, calling her names and accusing her of being a home wrecker. She claimed that the guy Melissa was on a date with had been in her bed four days ago.

Melissa didn’t say a word since she had no idea what the woman was talking about. But she continued to make a scene, causing everyone in the restaurant to stop and stare.

The server brought Melissa another drink, which she gulped down while her date tried to get a handle on the situation. He managed to get the hysterical woman out of the restaurant and finished paying for their meals. Then, they went their separate ways.

As Melissa got into her car to leave, she realized that the woman had been waiting outside in her vehicle with the toddler in the backseat. She proceeded to tail Melissa, attempting to hit the back of Melissa’s car with her front bumper as they sped down the four-lane road.

