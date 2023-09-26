A question that’s been on my mind lately is: where do men get the audacity? It’s as if no one ever taught them about manners. The way some of them behave on dates is utterly atrocious.

Of course, there are men who are exceptions, but this isn’t about them. We’re diving into a few instances where a man’s audacity ruined their chances of getting a second date.

A TikTok creator who goes by the handle @kittykatwook is sharing a handful of stories about all the awful dates she has been on throughout her journey for love.

One time, she went on a date with a guy who insulted her several times and told her that she dressed like a librarian.

Another time, she went on a dinner date with a guy that didn’t involve any food. On the night of that particular date, she had been at a big family dinner beforehand and had refrained from eating because she had been expecting to enjoy dinner with her date.

But little did she know, when they arrived at the restaurant, he only ordered water for the both of them. They sat there for two hours without any food, so she was starving. And later, he had the nerve to try to make a move on her.

In a comment, she explained that, in hindsight, she wished she had ordered something and said she would pay for her own meal, but she was super nervous. Plus, eating alone in front of a guy she just met seemed weird to her.

She also went on a date once with a guy who spent the entire time looking over her shoulder at somebody else and barely made eye contact with her.

Several TikTok users chimed in with some of their own bad dating experiences in the comments section.

