She Went On A First Date To A Wedding That Actually Went Great Until The Guy Ghosted Her Two Months Later And Got Engaged

For most folks, the person they bring as a plus-one to a wedding is someone who holds a level of importance in their lives. But there are others who choose to take strangers to the big event.

TikToker Emma (@emmawahlburger) conducts street interviews, asking passersby for the stories of their worst dates. One girl in particular that Emma interviewed had a wild story about how her first date with a stranger was at a wedding.

So she had been scrolling through social media while drunk at a bar and came across a post from a guy she went to college with. In the post, he asked if anyone was available to accompany him to a wedding in San Diego.

She volunteered, even though she had never actually met this guy before. He was in a fraternity that she was close to, but that was all she knew about him.

He messaged her, asking if she was serious about being his date. She confirmed that she would be going. For the wedding, she skipped work, bought a new dress, and drove down to San Diego to meet up with him.

On the way, she texted a couple of her friends who were in the fraternity to make sure that this guy wasn’t a total creep. Her friends reassured her that he was normal. She met him at the hotel he was getting ready at, and they ended up completely missing the marriage ceremony.

It turned out that he didn’t know a single person at the wedding aside from the groom. She decided to get drunk to ease the awkwardness of the situation.

They both got absolutely wasted and stumbled around the party, taking pictures in the photo booth and fielding questions from strangers about how long they had been together. She would tell people they had been a couple for five years, and he went along with it.

After the wedding, they returned to the hotel and went to look at the seals on the beach at La Jolla Cove. She didn’t get back to her apartment until three in the morning.

