She Went On A Wonderful First Date With A Guy, But After She Invited Him Back To Her Place And They Failed To Hook Up, He Ghosted Her

This 34-year-old woman just went out on a date with a 50-year-old guy she met online. This guy was incredibly aggressive about getting their date organized in the first place, and in the days leading up to their date, he texted her every single day asking if they could move up their date to an earlier time.

Eventually, they met up in real life at a bar, and actually, she thought things with him went really well.

He was easy to converse with, and she really felt chemistry between them. They wound up kissing while they were still at the bar, and he constantly asked if they could head back to her place.

She agreed, and when she got him home, they tried to hook up, but he wasn’t really in the right mood.

She then excused herself to go to the bathroom, and while she was in there, he had quickly put all of his clothes back on.

He mentioned that he needed to leave ASAP since he had to get up early for work in the morning.

After he had left her house, he sent her a text saying he really felt like a jerk for walking out and leaving her.

She texted him back, saying that she wished he had said something sooner to her about needing to leave. He never replied back to her response, though.

“I texted the next day, and I’m ghosted,” she explained. “I mean, this is a guy who I normally wouldn’t even give a chance, seemed to be having a great time but up and fled and then ghosted.”

