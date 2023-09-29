She Went Out Drinking With A Single Guy Friend And Didn’t Get Home Until 2:00 A.M., So Her Boyfriend Was Furious, But She Thinks He’s Overreacting

This 27-year-old woman is currently in a committed relationship with her boyfriend, who is 29.

Yet, just last night, she went out to dinner with one of her single guy friends who was visiting town. After dinner, they also had drinks and stayed out until the bar actually closed for the night.

“Nothing happened beyond just enjoying ourselves and catching up on each others’ lives,” she prefaced.

“I’ve never been romantic with this individual. We’re just good friends.”

Her boyfriend was not there, either, and she didn’t even ask him to tag along. This was apparently because her boyfriend just didn’t know the guy.

So, she didn’t return home until after 2:00 a.m., and her boyfriend was furious that she went out on a “date” with a single guy.

Her boyfriend pointed out how, if the situation were reversed, then she would freak out over him staying out so late and drinking with a single woman.

“And I admit that I didn’t like him going to a platonic lunch with a girl he [hooked up] with prior to our relationship but remained friends with,” she reasoned.

Still, her boyfriend thought that what she did was worse because he had been open about seeing that woman and catching up with her over lunch.

