She Went Out For Drinks With Her Friend, But Then She Left After Her Friend Made Her Feel Bad For Being Irritated By A Baby Next To Them

Last Thursday, this 27-year-old woman grabbed drinks with her female friend, who is the same age as she is.

They decided to go to a local brewery to enjoy happy hour together. So that day, they walked into the brewery and got seated at a table.

As they approached their table, she spotted a little baby sitting at the table directly next to the one they were going to sit down at.

“He is eating some mac and cheese and just yelling “awawawa,” over and over in the minute we were near the baby,” she explained.

“He seemed happy, but I don’t like babies yelling, crying, or really making noise. It really bothers me.”

“I asked my friend if she wanted to move tables, and I told her I didn’t want to be near a yelling baby.”

Her friend said she didn’t have any interest in getting up and going to another table, especially since she found the baby to be hilarious and funny.

Her friend then pointed out that any time babies are happy and making noise like he was, it’s pretty much the best thing ever.

She once again expressed to her friend that she really would like to head on over to a different table so they did not have to be near the baby.

