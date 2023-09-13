She Went To A Wedding As Her Boyfriend’s Plus One, And It Ended With Him Dumping Her After He Was All Over One of The Bridesmaids

This 29-year-old woman just went to a wedding as her boyfriend’s plus one. Prior to the wedding, she actually got to meet the majority of his friends, save for a few of them that she knew she would get to finally be introduced to at the wedding.

While they were at this wedding, she was pretty shocked when her boyfriend began giving her a detailed account of that one time he went to a dance back in college with one of the girls who was a bridesmaid.

That bridesmaid was there along with her boyfriend at the wedding and clearly was no longer single, yet her boyfriend went on and on about how hot this girl was.

Her boyfriend really crossed the line when he said to her that he regretted never getting to hook up with that bridesmaid back in college when he did have the opportunity to.

As the night and wedding wore on, things only got worse from there, along with her boyfriend’s behavior.

“Towards the end of the night, I noticed the two of them holding hands and walking towards me (I was getting the car to drive home as the DD),” she explained.

“He sprung it on me that I had to drive her and her BF back to their Airbnb, which, of course, I did.”

“When we got there, he got out of the car to say goodbye, and she was all over him — kissing him, hugging him, all while me (and her BF!) were right there… afterward, my BF continued to talk about how hot she was.”

Instead of confronting her boyfriend right then and there, she thought it would be best to address what happened the following day when he was clearly sober.

