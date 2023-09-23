She Wishes Her Husband Would Make Big Decisions About Their Life With Her, Instead of With His Mother

A few nights ago, this woman’s husband said that her mother-in-law wanted her stepson to move out of their house and into her house instead.

Three years ago, she and her husband gained full custody of her stepson because he was, tragically, being mistreated and neglected by his biological mother when he lived with her.

“He originally resented me for being here and not with his birth mother,” she said.

In the beginning, her stepson struggled to adjust to his new living situation. She had a tough time bonding with him at first because he was so upset that he was no longer living with his biological mother.

Over time, her relationship with her stepson progressed, and they slowly grew a bit closer, but there’s still plenty of room for improvement.

She and her husband have other children who are quite a bit younger than her stepson, and apparently, her mother-in-law said that because of the other children, so much of her focus is on them instead of her stepson.

Also, her mother-in-law added that because her stepson is further along in school, she doesn’t seem as capable of assisting him with his math homework. Her mother-in-law claimed that these were the reasons that her stepson should move in with her.

“I was completely blindsided by this conversation and told him that I was absolutely against this due to the psychological ramifications it would have on a child to be discarded from his family,” she explained.

She continued, explaining to her husband that her mother-in-law should have confided in her with her opinions and her plans to move her stepson in with her. Understandably, she was deeply hurt that she wasn’t consulted about such a drastic decision that would change not only her stepson’s life but hers as well.

