She’s Considering Rehoming Her Cats Before Having Her Baby In December, But She’s Not Sure If That Would Make Her A Bad Person

In April, this 23-year-old woman found out that she was pregnant– with her expected due date being in December.

Then, at the end of June, she got in a car accident with a log truck while working and seriously injured her right wrist.

Since then, her anxiety has become ten times worse due to her injury and stress about the pregnancy. So, while she loves her cats, she’s worried that she’s not taking the best care of the pets.

“It’s hard for me to do small things, like changing the litter box or picking up a bag of food,” she explained.

Not to mention, she’s always forced to wait for her husband to get home from work just to take the pets to the vet because she cannot pick up the cats or get them in the carrier. This is a major issue, too, since her husband goes away for work for 28 days at a time.

She also believes that her cats have picked up on how overwhelmed and anxious she has been. In fact, this is because the felines have begun acting out at home.

“They fight with each other and growl at each other now, which they had never done before,” she revealed.

“They have also been playing too rough with me now, like scratching me constantly and occasionally nipping me.”

This makes her very worried about bringing a baby home to the cats, especially because her house is already too small to begin with. Plus, she will have to give the cats’ room to the baby, which she thinks will just make everything worse.

