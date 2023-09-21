She’s Frustrated By How Insecure Her Boyfriend Is Because He Keeps Trying To Control Her

This 25-year-old woman has been dating her boyfriend, who is also 25, for about two years. But he has always been super insecure.

“And to this day, I still have no idea why,” she said.

At the beginning of their relationship, she thought that her boyfriend was such a “green flag.” However, as time went on, he started to become much more controlling– revealing his insecurities to her.

It all began when her boyfriend started asking her pretty invasive questions about her past relationships. Then, he didn’t want her to show her shoulder in public since he believed it was too “revealing.”

On top of that, she is not allowed to be friends with anyone of the opposite gender.

“But I hear he contacts girls without my permission sometimes,” she said.

“And he does ask for my opinion sometimes.”

More recently, though, her boyfriend totally stepped over the line after making a pretty bizarre request. Out of nowhere, he asked her to change her personality and wanted her to “dress more gothic” and “smile less.”

For context, she usually wears cute tops and dresses, so suddenly turning “gothic” would be a drastic change for her.

