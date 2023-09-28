She’s Getting Accused of Being A Brat After Letting $70 Worth Of Groceries That Her Parents Had Delivered Go To Waste Because She Didn’t Want To Walk Across Campus To Pick Them Up When She Was Sick

This young woman is a freshman in college, and just yesterday, she started feeling extremely sick. She’s suffering from a stuffy nose, a sore throat, muscle pain and is exhausted all the time.

“This is to the point that even walking makes me feel dizzy and like I’m going to faint, so I’ve been staying in my room,” she said.

She mentioned her illness to her parents, too, and they wound up insisting on sending her a ton of food and Gatorade to help her get better.

While she appreciated the offer, though, she declined the offer for a couple of key reasons.

First of all, she is already feeling nauseous right now. So, food is not going to make that any better.

Secondly, her campus is massive, and grocery store delivery, as well as food delivery apps like DoorDash, always arrive at the other end of campus. Then, the delivery drivers cannot find her room, and she simply doesn’t want to deal with that right now.

“As I mentioned, even walking hurts, so I’m not in any state to make that trek,” she explained.

She tried to explain this very clearly to her parents, too, and they said okay. Yet, just 20 minutes later, her parents called, claimed to have ordered food, and told her that it would be arriving in a half hour. They also told her that she needed to go pick it up.

“This frustrated me because they always do this and ignore my boundaries and then blame me,” she revealed.

