She’s Getting Pressured To Pay For Her Sister’s Nanny Because Her Sister Is Expecting A Ninth Baby, And She Doesn’t Have Any Kids Of Her Own

This 38-year-old woman and her husband, who is 40, both have good jobs. They also wanted to start a family together.

And for years, they tried to have kids. But, eventually, they both had to accept that it simply was not happening for them.

“So we are now a two-income, no-kids family,” she detailed.

Her sister, on the other hand, became a single mother of two by the time she turned 26-years-old. Apparently, her sister was never married, and each of the kids had two different fathers– who left.

More recently, her sister also met a single dad of one and got married, meaning there were already three kids in the house.

Then, after tying the knot, her sister had five more kids with the guy– totaling their child count to eight!

If you thought her sister was done, though, she wasn’t. Apparently, her sister also just announced another pregnancy.

“And my sister doesn’t work. Her husband works long hours, and she doesn’t lift a finger at home,” she explained.

Yet, both her parents and her sister have now begun pressuring her to foot the bill for a nanny for her nieces and nephews!

