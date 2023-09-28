She’s Not Lending Her Sister Any More Money Because She’s Saving Up To Buy A House, But She Got Accused of Prioritizing A Home Over Her Sister’s Well-Being

This 32-year-old woman and her younger sister Emma, who is 27, have always had a very close relationship. So, she’s helped her sister out various times in the past.

But, just six months ago, Emma wound up losing her job after the company downsized. This was an extremely tough period for her sister since Emma could not land another position in her field for a long time.

That’s why she decided to step in and lend her sister a hand.

“I lent Emma some money to cover her rent and essential expenses,” she recalled.

“I didn’t mind helping her because I knew she was actively job-hunting.”

A few weeks ago, it seemed like everything had finally worked out, too. Emma found a job that paid well– in fact, even better than her sister’s old position. So, she figured her sister was financially stable and wouldn’t need any more assistance.

Yet, Emma recently reached out to her again and asked for another loan. According to her, her sister asked for a significant amount of money, too.

The reason why her sister asked was that, apparently, Emma needed the money to pay off some debt– which had accumulated while her sister was unemployed.

Quite frankly, though, she just is not willing to help her sister out again.

