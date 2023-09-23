She’s Not Letting Her Nephew Bake Her Birthday Cake, Since What He Makes Tastes Terrible And He Has No Concerns About Hygiene

This 29-year-old woman will be celebrating her 30th birthday in just a couple of weeks from now.

For her special day, she is in the process of organizing a party and ordering food from the restaurants in the town that she loves the most.

As she was party planning, issues started to arise with her common-law husband’s sister’s 9-year-old son.

“Her son has just started to get interested in baking, and he has been baking cakes for birthdays (his siblings’, his parents’, grandparents’, his cousins’, and my husband’s) for a year now. They really taste awful, and I have a very sensitive stomach,” she said.

She is easily nauseated that even just thinking about food being made incorrectly makes her gag.

When she goes out to eat, she never orders cold foods because she rationalizes that with hot food, they’ve been cooked at higher temperatures, so there’s hopefully less of a risk of the food being dramatically undercooked. Cold food is, unfortunately, something that is prepared by chefs using their own discretion, and she has had negative experiences with this in the past.

Plus, she feels extremely nauseated and grossed out, understandably so, when she witnesses bad table manners and habits like people using toothpicks, belching, or clearing their throats constantly. It’s so intense for her that she breaks out in cold sweats.

“I have witnessed this nephew bake, and as any 9-year-old, there are no concerns about hygiene. Also, it tastes very bad. I get cold sweats now thinking about it,” she explained.

Leading up to her party, her sister-in-law asked her the type of cake she’d like her nephew to make. In response, she told her that instead of him baking for her, she’d like to order a cake from one of her favorite bakeries.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.