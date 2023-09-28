She’s Refusing To Hand Over Her Grandson’s $40,000 College Fund Because He Chose To Work On The Family Farm Instead of Finishing School

Sometimes, parents find themselves in a rough position when they save money for years to set up a college fund for their child, only for their child to not want to go to college at all.

One woman has been withholding her grandson’s college fund his great-grandmother saved for him since he’s chosen to work on their family farm instead of finishing school.

Her grandson is 25-years-old. She lives and works on a farm she runs with her husband and son, her grandson’s father. When her mom was older, she left over $40,000 for her grandson’s college education.

When her mom died, she left the money in her possession until her grandson was old enough to attend school.

“Right out of high school, he moved into an apartment and started to attend community college,” she explained.

“He had a scholarship for the first two semesters, so we weren’t worried about using the inheritance yet. He also paid rent with his own savings from working on the family farm, so again, no need for the inheritance at this point.”

But after her grandson completed his first semester, he decided school wasn’t for him and dropped out.

Then, he spent four years living in his local college town and working as a heavy equipment operator in construction. After those four years, he decided to move back to their family farm to work there as her husband was getting older and her son was struggling with alcoholism.

“For the last three years, he’s been running the farm,” she said.

