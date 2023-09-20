She’s Refusing To Let Her Sister Move In With Her, Even Though Her Sister Is About To Be Homeless And Has Two Kids

This woman’s sister is a single mother who is currently in a tough situation.

First of all, her sister and the father of her sister’s second child have a rocky relationship. They’ve recently moved in and out of apartments since the father is not able to hold down a job.

In fact, the guy just drinks too much, gets hungover, and doesn’t show up to work.

He has also gotten physical with her sister before, causing the cops to show up at her sister’s apartment a few times. However, her sister always just denies that the guy did anything to her.

All of this has resulted in her sister currently being threatened with eviction from the apartment. And now, her sister wants to move in with her.

It is important to note that she is a single mother as well, but she claimed to have worked very hard to get to where she is today.

“I’ve worked my way up in the company I’m at and was able to buy a four-bedroom house,” she explained.

“I have my room, my daughter has her own room, I have an office as I work from home, and I have a guest room.”

So, after her sister asked to move in, she wound up refusing. More specifically, she claimed to love her sister but admitted that she just didn’t want her sister at her house for a variety of reasons.

