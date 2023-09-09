She’s Refusing To Make Certain Purchases For Her Apartment To Please Her Boyfriend, And It’s Caused A Lot of Tension Between Them

Sometimes, when you’re in a relationship with someone, you end up spending a lot of time at either one of your places. It can get to the point where it feels as if you live together, even though you don’t.

One woman has been refusing to make certain purchases for her apartment to please her boyfriend, and it’s caused a lot of tension between the two of them.

They’re both 24-years-old and have been together for three months. Although they don’t live together, they spend a lot of time at her apartment because it’s closer to both of their workplaces.

Unfortunately, their time in her apartment hasn’t always been great, as her boyfriend has started getting on her case about things she should have in her home to make him more comfortable there.

“First, he said ‘we’ should buy a rug for the bedroom because he doesn’t like wearing slippers, and the floor is cold in the mornings,” she recalled.

“I told him he’s welcome to bring a rug for his side. He didn’t. Then, he got annoyed that I don’t have a hair dryer and he always needs to bring his own. I have very short hair, so I never needed one, and I told him I’m not going to buy one that I’m not going to use.”

Not long ago, her boyfriend began subtly hinting that she should have a humidifier because the dry air in her apartment makes her throat hurt. She refused to acknowledge those hints.

The things her boyfriend began requesting continued to be more specific to his needs and wants, making her feel fed up.

She did give in to one of his requests, which was for a coffee maker. Although she doesn’t drink coffee, her boyfriend drinks it every morning, so she bought a basic and cheap coffee maker he could use at her place. Instead of being grateful, her boyfriend began complaining that it wasn’t good enough, as he had a very fancy coffee machine at his home.

