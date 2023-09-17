She’s Refusing To Marry Her High School Sweetheart, Whom She’s Been With For 12 Years, Because She Doesn’t Want To Tie The Knot Just Because She’s Now Pregnant

This 29-year-old woman and her boyfriend, who is 28, have been dating for 12 long years. They first met as kids because they were next-door neighbors. Then, at 16 years old, they finally began dating in high school.

Unlike most teenage romances, their relationship lasted, too.

“We made it through high school, then college, and now we live together,” she said.

They’ve also had discussions about getting married, but they both agreed that it was not a priority. Apparently, she and her boyfriend both felt content with where their lives were at.

Well, that was until she got pregnant unexpectedly. She is currently 33 weeks, and right after they found out she was expecting, her boyfriend actually proposed.

But, even though she appreciates how her boyfriend tried to “do the right thing,” she wasn’t really too keen on the idea of getting married solely because she was pregnant. She just doesn’t believe that’s the way to build a solid foundation for marriage– which is a lifelong commitment.

After all, her own parents only got married because her mom became pregnant with her. And she knew just how terribly their relationship ended up.

“Marriage should be a thoughtful decision based on love, mutual respect, and shared aspirations, rather than a knee-jerk reaction to unexpected circumstances,” she reasoned.

However, her boyfriend just did not agree with her. So, throughout her entire pregnancy, he has continued bugging her about accepting his proposal and tying the knot.

