She’s Sharing A Recipe For Pumpkin Spice Cookies With Cream Cheese Frosting

It’s the season for pumpkin spice everything! Pumpkin spice contains the right amount of sweetness and warmth that perfectly defines fall.

TikToker Tabi (@tabiibakes) is sharing a recipe for pumpkin spice cookies with cream cheese frosting. They are soft, thick, and moist like a cake, making them a much more substantial dessert than most cookies.

Her recipe makes a batch of a dozen cookies. If twelve doesn’t seem like enough, go ahead and double it. With these cookies, you can capture the flavor of fall in just one bite. Read on for the recipe!

Start by preheating the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. In a large bowl, cream together a half cup of brown sugar, a half cup of granulated sugar, and a half cup of unsalted butter for three minutes. Make sure the butter is softened before adding it in.

Next, mix in a cup of pumpkin purée and a teaspoon of vanilla extract. Then, add two and a half cups of all-purpose flour, three-quarters of a teaspoon each of baking soda and baking powder, a tablespoon of cinnamon, a pinch of salt, a quarter teaspoon of ground nutmeg, a half teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice, and a quarter teaspoon of ground cloves.

Mix until a dough forms. Roll the dough into balls and place them on a baking sheet covered with parchment paper. The balls should be about two tablespoons of dough each.

Flatten the cookies so that they don’t become too puffed up. These cookies will have a denser, fluffier consistency, so if you prefer thinner cookies, use less dough and flatten them even more. Bake them in the oven for fifteen minutes. While they are baking, prepare the cream cheese frosting.

For the frosting, whisk four ounces of room-temperature cream cheese and two tablespoons of butter until the ingredients are well combined.

Then, add in a half cup of powdered sugar, a tablespoon of milk, and a half teaspoon of vanilla extract. Stir until the frosting is smooth.

