Going off to college is every high school graduate’s first glimpse of what being an adult is like. There’s so much to learn, and not everyone knows what to expect.

The advice you get from your parents, siblings, and other people in your life can seem endless, but I bet there are some things they forgot to include in their list of pointers.

TikToker Kyra (@iheartkyra) is a fourth-year student at the University of Kentucky, and she’s sharing all the things she wishes she knew before starting college.

First of all, Kyra recommends signing up for no more than three classes per day, maybe four if you have to, but it would be best to avoid that.

The average high school schedule contains about six classes per day, so you might think that you’ll be able to handle the same course load in college. However, high school classes just aren’t the same as college classes.

While on the topic of classes, Kyra also warned against scheduling college classes early in the morning.

That 8 a.m. may not sound so bad when you’re creating your schedule because, in high school, your day probably started at six in the morning anyway.

But when it comes time to get up and make your way over to your 8 a.m., you’ll most likely find that it is absolutely excruciating, even if you’re a morning person.

Kyra states that she’s a morning person herself, yet she is still unable to summon the strength to attend an early morning class. So, save yourself the trouble and avoid those 8 AMs.

