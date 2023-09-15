She’s Sharing Her Recipe For The Best Summer Pasta, So Make This Before We’re Officially In Fall Mode

Although tomatoes are technically available year-round, they are at their freshest in the summer. That’s why tomatoes are often used in summer recipes. However, there’s only so much tomato you can eat before you become bored of them.

But here’s a dish with tomatoes you’ll never get sick of because it’s combined with a bunch of other irresistibly tasty ingredients. So when you want Italian food, make this for your next meal!

A TikTok creator who goes by the handle @halfbakedharvest is sharing a recipe for the best summer pasta.

It’s made with a creamy tomato sauce with ricotta cheese, infused with herbs, and topped with perfectly salty prosciutto.

Start by roasting a batch of fresh cherry tomatoes with some garlic on a sheet pan. Add some salt, pepper, chili flakes, and a few sprigs of thyme and rosemary for extra flavor.

Then, put prosciutto on top of the tomatoes. The prosciutto will get crispy as the tomatoes roast in the oven. The prosciutto gives the pasta a bit of savoriness and adds something unique to the dish.

After roasting the tomatoes, puree them in a food processor or blender with the garlic and a little bit of ricotta cheese.

The mixture should be a light orange color and have a smooth texture. And don’t worry if you notice that the sauce has a few small lumps in it; that’s totally normal!

Next, add a bit of brown butter and chili flakes to a pan. Pour the sauce into the pan and add some gouda and parmesan cheese.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.