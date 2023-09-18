She’s Showing You How To Make A Classic Ice Cream Truck Style Chipwich Right At Home

If you don’t get to see an ice cream truck frequently where you live or want to try making some of your favorite ice cream treats from scratch, you’re in luck!

TikTok food content creator Alex George (@lilypcrumbs) is showing her viewers how to make classic ice cream truck treats at home in her ‘ice cream truck series.’

One of the most popular items sold at an ice cream truck is the classic chipwich. A chipwich is the best of both worlds, as you get to enjoy ice cream and chocolate chip cookies in one dessert!

In her ‘perfect chipwich’ video, Alex explains that a chipwich needs three things to be amazing. The first is mini chocolate chips, which she describes as the “upper echelon” of chocolate chips.

The second element is using chocolate chip cookies that stay delicious even if they’re frozen, so she uses pastry chef Stella Parks’ cookie recipe, which she says needs “no changes.”

Then finally, an excellent chipwich needs good quality ice cream to go in the middle!

With Alex’s tips in mind and Stella’s clever cookie recipe, here is how you can make the perfect chipwich at home.

Chipwich Ingredients:

4 ounces softened, unsalted butter

4 1/2 ounces light brown sugar

1/2 ounce malted milk powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

3/4 teaspoon baking soda

6 1/2 ounces all-purpose flour

1/2 ounce vanilla extract

4 ounces milk (any percentage)

2 ounces mini chocolate chips (plus more for garnishing)

1 pint of any brand of ice cream

