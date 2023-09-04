She’s Trying To Date Her Sister’s Ex-Boyfriend, But Her Sister Wants Her To Cancel The Date

This 22-year-old woman’s crush when she was a child ironically ended up later being her sister Sydney’s first boyfriend while in high school.

Sydney, 28, and her boyfriend CJ, 29, were in a relationship for three years.

“CJ was handsome, nice, and just a genuinely great guy to be around,” she said.

When Sydney graduated from high school, she received a trip abroad to celebrate. Prior to this, everyone in their inner circle assumed that Sydney and CJ would get married someday.

During Sydney’s trip, she apparently cheated on CJ with three different guys, and someone sent pictures and videos as evidence to CJ.

“They broke up, and when he went back to college, he just stopped coming home. Fast forward 10 years, and a few days ago, I saw CJ back in town at a cafe,” she explained.

She walked up to CJ, and they caught up on what they both had been up to over the years. CJ said that because of the “housing boom,” he recently bought a house in their hometown.

“We exchanged numbers since I was in a bit of a rush, and we’ve been talking since. The more I talked to him, the more I remembered how much I liked him, and I asked him out. He pointed out that he’s dated my sister, but I said it didn’t matter, and we made plans,” she shared.

Last week on Sunday, she and Sydney got together with their parents for dinner. Suddenly, Sydney mentioned the upcoming date she’d made with CJ. She was surprised that Sydney knew about it since she hadn’t told her. Also, she wasn’t even aware that Sydney had known that CJ had moved back to their hometown.

