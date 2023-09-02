Sometimes We’re Afraid To Admit We’re Introverts, But Here’s How You Can Really Embrace This Side of Yourself

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer, Abby Connolly.

Have you ever frozen up when someone’s asked you if you’re more of an introvert or an extrovert?

For those who don’t know, an introverted person tends to prefer alone time and can be more anti-social, while extroverts are the opposite, preferring the company of other people and often thriving in social settings.

When we have to admit which of the two personality traits we align with most, sometimes we’re afraid to admit we’re introverts or have more introverted tendencies.

Introverts are often misunderstood, and people can be quick to think that introverts are awkward, unfriendly, and hate being around others. But that is certainly not always the case, and it’s important to realize that having and embracing your inner introvert is a good thing!

If there’s a part of you that would much rather stay in on a Friday night and you’ve noticed that you suddenly get really tired or disassociate while out and about with a group of people, those are things you shouldn’t ignore or suppress. A more introverted side of you is trying to come to the surface.

Just because you start having more introverted tendencies and reach a point where you’d rather spend more time alone, it doesn’t mean you’ve given up on fun or your social life.

It more likely means that you’re beginning to mature and entering a new chapter where your priorities are changing. It doesn’t mean the extroverted side of you that loves being around people and socializing is going to fade away completely!

This is one of the reasons why being asked if you’re an introvert or an extrovert is so frustrating. You don’t have to identify with either trait fully.

