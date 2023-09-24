The Old Owners of Her House Used To Turn The Garage Into A Haunted House, And Her Neighbors Are Upset She’s Not Carrying On The Tradition

This woman bought her house a couple of years ago. The neighborhood she lives in has an elementary school and middle school within walking distance, so naturally, a lot of families with children live in the area. She, on the other hand, is child-free.

Before she moved into her house, the Smiths lived in this home and were well-known and adored in the neighborhood.

Mrs. Smith was a librarian at the local elementary school, and Mr. Smith worked as a health teacher at the middle school and announced during the high school football games.

“They had one daughter who was killed by a drunk driver in the late 90s when she was 16, and it was a huge thing. The high school theater is named in her memory because she was active in the theater and choir programs. When they retired, they named the high school football field after Mr. Smith,” she said.

Once they went into retirement, the Smiths moved to Florida, and she bought their house when they sold it.

Evidently, the Smiths were very enthusiastic about celebrating Halloween. Each year, they created intricate and painstakingly detailed haunted houses in their garage. On one occasion, they extended the haunted house experience into the house for trick-or-treaters to venture through.

The Smiths began preparing their haunted house right when each school year ended.

“Mr. Smith spent all summer building structures/props for it. They would take suggestions from the neighbor kids on what the theme should be,” she explained.

While she wasn’t aware of any of this history prior to buying her home, her neighbors have filled her in.

