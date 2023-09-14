The Wedding Industry Is A Large Contributor To Plastic Consumption, And Here’s How You Can Eliminate Single-Use Plastics From Your Wedding Celebration

Plastic pollution is a persistent problem in our world. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, 35.7 million tons of plastic was produced in 2018, and single-use plastics account for half of the plastic we use each year.

The wedding industry is a large contributor to plastic consumption. Since wedding celebrations can generate a lot of waste, couples have been looking for ways to reduce their impact on the environment.

But cutting down on waste at a wedding seems like an impossible task, and when you’re swept up in planning your dream celebration, it’s easy to overlook the smaller details. However, within these smaller details is the opportunity to decrease your carbon footprint.

One way to have a more sustainable, environmentally-friendly wedding is to eliminate single-use plastics. There are plenty of plastic-free alternatives out there. So, here are some items you should omit from your plans, along with ideas you can incorporate into your big day.

Balloons

Decorations, such as balloons, are key to making a wedding look festive, but they’re not exactly recyclable. When adding those special finishing touches, opt for decorations made from recycled paper instead.

Paper lanterns or tissue paper pompoms give off a similar effect that will have less of an impact on the planet. You could also use string lights or hanging plants to achieve that celebratory vibe.

Confetti

In many weddings, it’s tradition to toss rice or confetti at the couple as they make their exit. Confetti is typically made from plastic, so consider swapping that out for biodegradable or plant-based products.

