These Quirky Kid Behaviors Shouldn’t Alarm You, Since There Are Reasons Behind It All

The world is full of quirky kids who march to the beat of their own drums, and maybe your child is one of them. Perhaps you’ve noticed your child displaying bizarre behaviors, and you just don’t know what to make of it. You’re questioning if repetitive habits, such as spinning in circles or constant fidgeting, are signs of something abnormal.

Parents are wired to worry about their kids since it’s their job to help them grow and develop as best they can. So, when these seemingly purposeless behaviors arise, they take them as a cause for concern.

However, odd or eccentric acts like squeezing squishy things and biting various objects are actually common among toddlers. And there are reasons behind it all. It’s how kids regulate their senses. Here are a few of the most common quirks.

If your child is a sniffer, there’s no need to be alarmed. Kids who routinely sniff their favorite childhood stuffed animal are just looking for comfort.

The smell of a beloved toy can be soothing and make them feel safe, which works to relax them when it’s time for bed or calm them down when they’re feeling upset.

Now that school has started, your child is probably back to sitting at a desk. If you’re wondering why your child can’t seem to sit still in the classroom, their fidgeting may be due to the fact that they’re just self-regulating their senses.

According to research, the neurotransmitter oxytocin is released in response to finger and hand-touching movements. Oxytocin is known for generating warm, fuzzy feelings and has the power to provide a sense of calm.

Touching, poking, and hair twirling are all forms of fidgeting. They can help stimulate the brain, keeping children engaged so that they stay focused on the activity. So, fidgeting can actually help with both calming and concentration!

Next, kids who tend to chew, suck, and bite things may be doing so because they have decreased oral sensory sensitivity. So, if your child is sucking on their shirt or keeps putting the remote control in their mouth, it might mean that they need more oral stimulation.

