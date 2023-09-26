in Recipes

These Touchdown-Worthy Mac And Cheese Bites Are Perfect For Your Next Game Day

Alp Aksoy - stock.adobe.com- illustrative purposes only

Football season is officially underway. But, as we cheer on our favorite teams, we can’t forget about the best parts of gameday: comfy clothes, friends, and, of course, the snacks.

Let’s face it: everyone loves watching the game if there are some good finger foods involved. And nothing says “Game Day” like a comforting, cheesy dish.

Enter mac and cheese bites, an irresistible snack that’s perfect for both home viewing parties and on-the-go tailgating.

They’re portable, poppable, and let’s face it, anything with “mac and cheese” in the name is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

The best part? You can whip up this snack in advance– allowing you to focus on the game (or chowing down) when Sunday Night Football rolls around.

Ingredients

  • 2 Cups Elbow Macaroni
  • 3 Cups Shredded Cheddar Cheese
  • 1 Cup Whole Milk
  • 1/4 Cup Unsalted Butter
  • 1/4 Cup All-Purpose Flower
  • 1/2 Teaspoon Salt
  • 1/2 Teaspoon Black Pepper
  • 1/2 Teaspoon Paprika
  • 1 Cup Breadcrumbs
  • Cooking Spray

To make this simple snack, all you’ll need in terms of equipment is a muffin tin, a saucepan, mixing bowls, and some measuring cups and spoons.

First, preheat your oven to 400°F and spray your muffin tin generously with cooking spray.

Then, while your oven is heating up, boil a pot of water to cook the elbow macaroni. Follow the package instructions, but aim for an al dente texture.

Alp Aksoy – stock.adobe.com- illustrative purposes only

