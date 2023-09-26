These Touchdown-Worthy Mac And Cheese Bites Are Perfect For Your Next Game Day

Football season is officially underway. But, as we cheer on our favorite teams, we can’t forget about the best parts of gameday: comfy clothes, friends, and, of course, the snacks.

Let’s face it: everyone loves watching the game if there are some good finger foods involved. And nothing says “Game Day” like a comforting, cheesy dish.

Enter mac and cheese bites, an irresistible snack that’s perfect for both home viewing parties and on-the-go tailgating.

They’re portable, poppable, and let’s face it, anything with “mac and cheese” in the name is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

The best part? You can whip up this snack in advance– allowing you to focus on the game (or chowing down) when Sunday Night Football rolls around.

Ingredients

2 Cups Elbow Macaroni

3 Cups Shredded Cheddar Cheese

1 Cup Whole Milk

1/4 Cup Unsalted Butter

1/4 Cup All-Purpose Flower

1/2 Teaspoon Salt

1/2 Teaspoon Black Pepper

1/2 Teaspoon Paprika

1 Cup Breadcrumbs

Cooking Spray

To make this simple snack, all you’ll need in terms of equipment is a muffin tin, a saucepan, mixing bowls, and some measuring cups and spoons.

First, preheat your oven to 400°F and spray your muffin tin generously with cooking spray.

Then, while your oven is heating up, boil a pot of water to cook the elbow macaroni. Follow the package instructions, but aim for an al dente texture.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.