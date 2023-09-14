This College Senior With A 4.0 GPA Is Sharing Priceless Advice For Freshmen

A college senior named Kiara (@kithegoat1) has maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout all her years in college, and she’s sharing some priceless advice on TikTok for incoming freshmen.

Number one: do things on your own time. There will be people who insist that you must start your day at eight or nine in the morning in order to complete all your tasks and do your best work.

Kiara claims that those people are only capable of being productive in the mornings. If that’s not you, don’t sweat it.

“In college, you need to find your moments where you can be productive at any time of the day. So, if that is at 10 PM for you, or that is at 2 AM for you, then that is what works for you,” she stated.

Additionally, when creating your class schedule, keep in mind that Thursdays are considered Fridays in college. If you want to avoid taking a Friday class, consider doing it over the summer.

Number two: be yourself and stay true to who you are. This one may be pretty straightforward, but it is very relevant.

“Don’t try to change yourself. Don’t try to fit in with other people. Just be yourself. You can always try to improve upon yourself, yes, but don’t try to completely change who you are because you’re still figuring out who you are in college, and that’s fine.”

Number three: step outside of your comfort zone and leave your dorm room. Kiara describes how she was miserable during her first year of college because she did not leave her room. She went back home for about two weekends every month.

If you don’t leave your room, it will make it that much harder for you to actually enjoy college. So, get out there and meet new people. You don’t have to do college all by yourself.

