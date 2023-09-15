Transitional Home Decor Is All About Balance As Well As Timelessness, And You’ll Want To Keep The Embellishments To A Minimum

If you’re looking to upgrade your home and want to incorporate a diverse mix of elements, consider adopting the transitional style. This interior design style combines traditional and contemporary features for an understated yet refined look.

It’s great for those who don’t want to commit to one set aesthetic. Transitional style provides a lot more freedom because you can mix and match with different furnishings and decorations until you feel like you’ve achieved the right look.

When done well, you should be left with a cohesive design that’s visually striking and accurately represents you and your lifestyle.

Transitional home decor is all about balance and timelessness. You’ll want to keep the embellishments to a minimum and stay away from trends.

A key aspect of transitional style is a soft, neutral color palette. Think of hues such as cream, beige, taupe, dove gray, dusty rose, and sage green.

Clean lines and punchy patterns alike are welcome. For furniture, add pieces with both rounded and rigid silhouettes, creating a blend of contemporary straight lines and classic curves.

Look for stuff like bar stools with straight legs and curved, upholstered backs. Furniture items typically are of solid colors, so you can let the materials/textures shine. The transitional style embraces rich velvets, linen, and cotton, which makes the home feel and look more cozy.

When decorating a room with transitional style, be sure not to go overboard, as only a few carefully chosen pieces should make the cut.

Framed artwork, ceramic or glass lamps, potted plants, throw pillows, and a luxurious blanket draped over the couch add layers and visual interest. These small but stunning accessories will bring the room to life.

