When She Met Up With A Guy For Their First Date, He Was 30 Years Older Than His Photos Online And At Least 80 Pounds Heavier Too

Unfortunately, stories of women being catfished online are all too common. TikToker Kylie (@kylie_the_wolfe) is explaining how she was catfished by a 50-year-old man.

In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Kylie was on a dating app searching for people to talk to and connect with.

She met a guy on the app who was tall, handsome, fit, blonde, and even looked a little bit like Ryan Gosling.

They chatted for a while and really hit it off. Then, they came up with a plan to go on an outdoor picnic date so they could meet while still following safety precautions.

When she arrived at the place they had agreed to meet up, she saw what she thought was a random man walking around. However, it turned out to be the guy she had matched with on the dating app!

In his profile pictures, he was about 22-years-old. The man who showed up for their date was thirty years older than his photos online and eighty to one hundred pounds heavier.

At the time, Kylie was 24-years-old, so this guy was completely out of her age range.

She ended up hanging out with him for about thirty minutes because he had spotted her, and she didn’t want to be rude by leaving. She was afraid of what he might’ve done if she had taken off.

After their date, he became very obsessive. If she waited even one minute to text him back, he would freak out and spam her with messages all day long. However, it was fine for him to not respond to her for hours.

