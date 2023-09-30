While On A Vacation With His Family, A Boy Discovered A Viking Artifact On The Beach

Over the past decade, the world has seen many amazing archeological discoveries that have offered glimpses into history and given us significant information about the lifestyles of past cultures.

Of course, most of these finds, which consisted of ancient texts, artwork, pottery, tombs, and more, were uncovered by experts with years of experience in the field. However, one ancient artifact was recently discovered by an eight-year-old boy.

While on a family vacation, Bruno Tillema came across a strange piece of metal on the shore of a beach.

That seemingly ordinary metal object turned out to be an ancient Viking belt buckle. The belt buckle dates back to A.D. 800 to 1100. It was in the shape of an animal’s head and carved with intricate patterns.

The family had been vacationing in Gotland, an island in Sweden when Bruno made the discovery. In an interview with Newsweek, Andreas Tillema, Bruno’s father, revealed that he and his wife had just gifted a book about fossils to Bruno. As a result, he was “actively scanning the ground with his eyes” for anything interesting.

The buckle was glinting in the sunlight when the boy caught sight of it. He scooped it out of the sand and continued strolling onward.

Later, the family consulted with a relative who was an archaeologist, confirming that the metal object was indeed an ancient artifact.

So, the Tillemas got in touch with the county’s local government to report their finding. Three archaeologists from Gotland’s museum were sent to comb through the site. Bruno himself led the experts to the precise location where he had found the belt buckle.

After conducting a full investigation, they left with a second artifact. It was another buckle, but this time, it was shaped like a ring.

