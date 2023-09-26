While Spring Is Usually Thought of As The Time For Cleaning, Fall Is Also When You Should Be Giving Your Kitchen A Good Reset

Fall is here, and with it comes chunky sweaters, scented candles, warm, cozy foods, and a kitchen reset! Your wardrobe, home decor, and dinner menu aren’t the only things that need an upgrade.

The changing season provides the perfect opportunity to spruce up your kitchen and make the transition from summer to the cooler months ahead.

While spring is usually thought of as the time for cleaning, fall is also when you should be giving your kitchen a good ol’ scrub-down in preparation for the upcoming holidays.

Not sure where to start? Here are a few ideas to help you get your kitchen ready for fall. So, grab your favorite seasonal beverage and get to work!

Clean Out The Pantry Shelves

Out of all the places in your kitchen, your pantry is the prime spot for building up clutter. Toss half-empty bags of chips that have gone stale long ago and anything else that’s expired so your fall staples, like canned goods, chocolate chips, cinnamon, and nutmeg, can be arranged front and center.

Once you’ve decided what to keep and what to throw away, divide all your remaining items into categories to make it easier to stay organized and figure out what you need to buy on your next grocery trip.

Stock up on fall essentials so you can whip up last-minute soups, stews, and baked goods. Also, don’t forget to sweep the pantry floor and wipe down the shelves.

Bring Out Your Cold-Weather Appliances

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.