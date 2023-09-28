With The Help of Artificial Intelligence And Breakthrough Research Conducted By UCSF Researchers, A Stroke Survivor Is Now Able To Speak With Facial Expressions For The First Time In Nearly Two Decades

Eighteen years ago, a woman named Ann Johnson experienced a stroke that left her paralyzed and took away her power of speech.

Fast forward to today, and thanks to a brain implant combined with artificial intelligence, she’s back to communicating verbally, albeit through a digital avatar.

A novel study featured in the journal Nature and conducted by scientists at the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) shed light on this breakthrough.

Researchers fixed an electrode grid onto Ann’s brain, which sends her brain signals to computer systems. Once there, AI technology deciphers these signals into words. After a short lag, Ann’s digital avatar verbalizes her thoughts and even mimics her emotions through facial expressions.

“There’s nothing that can convey how satisfying it is to see something like this actually work in real-time,” said Edward Change, a co-author of the study.

According to a UCSF statement, Ann has been communicating through a device that lets her type words on a screen by moving her head. This setup allows her to generate only 14 words per minute, which pales in comparison to the average spoken conversation rate of 160 words per minute.

However, the new interface, which she can use exclusively within the framework of the study, boosts her output to 78 words per minute, edging her closer to the pace of natural spoken dialogue.

The device also translates her intended words with an accuracy rate of about 75%.

This new interface is a significant advancement over the research team’s previous version, which converted intended speech into text at a pace of just 15 words per minute.

