Worried About Dropping Temperatures? Here’s How You Can Take Action And Shield Your Crops From The Early Cold Snap

Now that it’s fall, we can count on the temperatures to take a dip, but sometimes, a particularly frosty spell catches us all off guard, causing us to dig out our jackets to protect ourselves against the chill.

The abrupt change in weather can inflict us with the sniffles and, just as quickly, devastate fall vegetable gardens. It’s around this time of year that gardeners hoping to cultivate an autumn harvest should be preparing for the colder months.

According to Farmers’ Almanac, the United States will be experiencing temperatures that are lower than average toward the end of September and into October. This will be followed by “a spell of cold and unsettled conditions in November and December.”

Unexpected cold snaps can be deadly to your fall garden, but if you stay ahead of the game, your crops can emerge from them unscathed. Here’s how you can take action and shield your vegetables from frost.

Move Plants To A Cold Frame

Transferring your plants to a cold frame will give them shelter from the cold while still letting sunlight in. A cold frame is a simple insulated outdoor structure built low to the ground and has a transparent roof.

It works much like a greenhouse, but unlike traditional greenhouses, it relies on solar energy to create a safe, warm environment for plants instead of gas or electric heat. When the weather warms up, you can easily take your plants out.

Use A Cloche

If you would rather have your delicate crops stay right where they are, invest in some cloches. A cloche is a bell-shaped cover you can place around a single plant. Not only does a cloche guard against frost, but it also can put a stop to birds and other animals from feasting on your crops.

