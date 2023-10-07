200 Years Before The Salem Witch Trials, There Were Werewolf Trials Held In Europe

The Salem witch trials of 1692 have gone down in history as one of the most infamous events to ever occur in America. But 200 years prior, in Europe, people were being accused of lycanthropy or transforming into werewolves.

The punishments for the crime were extremely gruesome at times. For instance, a German man named Peter Stumpp met a horrible ending after confessing to making a deal with the devil that allowed him to shape-shift and kill countless victims over several years.

In 1589, he was publicly executed. His skin was ripped off with hot pinchers, and his head was chopped off before his body was burned at the stake. Later, his head was attached to a wooden pole and served as a warning of what would happen if one decided to consort with the devil.

These werewolf trials took place throughout the fifteenth, sixteenth, and seventeenth centuries and were mainly driven by political and religious clashes. At the time, the Christians of Europe were against paganism, which was practiced primarily by the peasantry.

Therefore, many of the people who were accused of being werewolves were beggars or hermits. Historians believe that many of those who confessed to the crimes had been coerced to do so after being tortured.

Furthermore, some individuals also suffered from delusions and had low intelligence, preventing them from understanding what they were admitting to.

The idea of humans turning into wolves dates back thousands of years. In literature from ancient Mesopotamia in 2100 B.C., there was a story of a hero who left his lover after discovering that she turned an ex into a werewolf.

Werewolves also showed up in folklore during the Middle Ages. They were described as characters who changed into beasts against their will and were desperate to become humans again.

During the 1400s, witch trials were prevalent in Europe, and werewolf trials surfaced alongside them.

