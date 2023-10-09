A Bar Cart Is Excellent For Stashing Drinks, Treats, And Other Party Essentials, So Here Are A Few Ways To Style One

For anyone who loves to entertain guests, a bar cart is a must-have addition to your home. Bar carts pair function with beauty, making your ingredients easily accessible while sitting pretty as an elegant decor piece.

They’re excellent for stashing drinks, treats, and other essential party favors during any gathering or celebration. Even if you don’t regularly host parties, bar carts are also perfect for putting your favorite decorative objects on display.

If you’re in need of some inspiration, here are some tips you can try out to style the bar cart of your dreams and upgrade your space.

Create Depth By Playing With Height And Scale

Make the most out of each tier of your bar cart. The top shelf houses all the accessories and tools you need to make your cocktails, but you can also add a piece of artwork to reflect your personality and serve as a backdrop.

The bottom shelf can include a few more decorative touches, such as a stack of coffee table books. With a few books, you can raise the level of your barware.

Display Fresh Ingredients

Fill up a bowl with fresh fruit like lemons, limes, oranges, and pomegranates. Or add them to sleek glass containers for a more curated look. The bright citrus acts as decor, but it’s also practical because you can use them in your cocktails.

Add Some Greenery

