A Couple Brought Their Kids To A Bar Then Got Mad At Him And His Friends For Being Loud And Cursing, So He Told The Couple To Bring Their Children Elsewhere

This guy and his wife recently spent the day hanging out with their friends, and by the end, they wound up going to a bar to throw some darts at about 6:30 p.m.

According to him, the bar served typical pub food such as wings, fries, and more.

“And here, the law is that you can have kids in a bar that serves food until 10:00 p.m.,” he said.

So, a couple walked into the bar after he and his friends had been there for about 45 minutes. He also noticed that the couple had two kids with them– who looked to be under the age of 8.

The couple proceeded to order food and started goofing around with their kids at the pool table. And everything seemed to be going just fine.

He, his wife, and his friends were all having a great time, too. He admits that they were being loud and cursing here and there, but he believed that was to be expected at a bar.

Well, that was until the mother of the children started throwing him a few dirty looks.

He didn’t do much about it, though, and he and his friends just ignored the couple and kept having fun. But then, the mother walked over and apparently had an attitude with him.

“Saying we’re too loud, and her kids can hear us swearing and tells us we should ‘tone it down’ because there are children present,” he recalled.

