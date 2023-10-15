A Determined Dad Created The World’s First Completely-Accessible Theme Park Inspired By His Daughter, Who Struggled To Share The Same Experiences As Other Kids

So often, those of us who grew up without any sort of disability or ailment that would prevent us from running around and with other kids take our good health for granted.

When Gordon Hartman, a father and philanthropist from San Antonio, Texas, noticed his special needs daughter Morgan struggling to share the same experiences as other kids growing up, he was determined to create a space where any kid could thrive and have fun.

Gordon’s daughter, Morgan Hartman, was born with physical and cognitive disabilities. While her special needs never dimmed her bright spirit, she had some struggles growing up.

In 2006, while on vacation, Gordon noticed Morgan struggling to play with other kids at their hotel swimming pool, as she was being excluded for her disability. He then, alongside his wife Maggie, became inspired to create a place where kids like Morgan could enjoy themselves and have fun without limitation.

Thus, his idea to create the world’s first 100% accessible theme park was born.

Through his former experience as a builder and his foundation, the Gordon Hartman Family Foundation, Gordon and Maggie purchased an abandoned quarry in Northeast San Antonio and began building Morgan’s Wonderland, a theme park designed with disabled and special needs individuals in mind that everyone can enjoy.

Morgan’s Wonderland is considered the first “ultra-accessible,” a term coined by Gordon, theme park in the world and has everything a classic theme park could want, from a Ferris wheel to an outdoor waterpark. Every ride and attraction at Morgan’s Wonderland is considered accessible.

Their waterpark even offers special waterproof wheelchairs, which kids can use via a special’ wheelchair valet.’

Since officially opening in 2010, people from all over the world have visited Morgan’s Wonderland to give their special loved ones a memorable experience. In 2018, TIME Magazine listed the theme park as one of their ‘World’s Greatest Places.’

