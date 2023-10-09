A Guide To Romanticize Your Life This Autumn So You Don’t Get Stuck Feeling Down And Out

Summer tends to be the season where everyone thinks they radiate ‘main character energy’ and use it to glow up and romanticize their lives.

Then, when the fall comes around, some people continue to thrive in the seasonal fun while others feel a little down and out.

However, there are ways to really dive into fall fun and keep radiating main character energy as the weather gets cooler. And it goes beyond just buying yourself a pumpkin-spiced latte every once in a while.

One way to get in the autumnal spirit is to start transitioning your wardrobe. Start putting your favorite cozy sweaters and fall clothes in your closet. This will give you some joy and keep you prepared and looking cute as the weather gets colder.

Fall is a great time to take a break from all the socializing, partying, and more intense stuff you did during the summer. It’s a great season to prioritize ‘me time’ and relax!

Set aside a few relaxing evenings or afternoons each week where you can read a book, go on a walk and see the changing colors, or curl up with a blanket and watch your favorite movie.

Speaking of reading, fall is one of the best seasons to read during. Something about the fall aesthetic makes many of us want to get back into reading.

Consider taking some of the money you’d usually spend on nights out or ordering food and putting it toward buying yourself a book you’ve always wanted to read.

If you want to feel more festive for fall, try making subtle changes to your home decor. You don’t have to go out and buy a bunch of obnoxious fall decorations and fill your house with fake leaves, but try adding a warm-toned throw blanket to your couch and pick up a mini pumpkin at the grocery store to place on your mantle. It’s bound to boost your mood!

