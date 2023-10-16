A Guide To What You Should Wear To Your Rehearsal Dinner

When thinking about planning your future wedding as a bride, a lot of your attention and excitement goes towards thinking about your perfect wedding dress.

However, if you think about it, there are a lot of pre-wedding events you often have to dress up for as well, including your rehearsal dinner!

Rehearsal dinners are a great opportunity to take a break from all the pre-wedding stress and enjoy a lovely meal with close friends and family. They’re almost like the “opener” of a wedding weekend and can set the tone of what the gathering will be like.

Another great thing about rehearsal dinners is that they don’t have to be as formal as your wedding ceremony, meaning you don’t have to go out and buy an outfit that’ll cost you hundreds of dollars.

But if you choose something a little more formal for your rehearsal dinner, there’s an outfit for every kind of vibe.

If you plan on having a more casual rehearsal dinner, lighter, more breathable fabrics are an awesome option. Consider wearing your favorite sundress or even a lightweight jumpsuit with a fun pattern. You can also look for a nice linen dress or skirt, which looks especially nice if you’re getting married in the spring or summer.

A lot of couples choose to have their rehearsal dinners at a place that hits that sweet spot between formal and casual with a semi-formal dress code. Sometimes, dressing semi-formal can get a little confusing, as you want to look nice without leaning too far towards casual or formal.

For a semi-formal rehearsal dinner, consider wearing fabrics like lace or silk. You could also wear your favorite go-to cocktail dress, which makes you look polished but not too reserved. Another great option for a semi-formal rehearsal dinner would be a killer white pantsuit to switch things up!

Finally, if you’re having a formal rehearsal dinner that requires you to dress up, a fun tip is to approach it as if you were a guest attending your formal wedding. Elegant satin or silk gowns are always a great go-to. You can choose any floor-length dress that makes you feel like you’re about to walk a red carpet and jazz it up with some of your favorite statement jewelry.

