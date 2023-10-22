A Guy Invited Her Over To His Place For A Date, But He Had No Snacks, No Drinks, And Nothing Planned For Them To Even Do

Dating is hard for everyone, including TikToker Angely (@angelypancake). She has been on two dates in the San Francisco Bay Area, but so far, she hasn’t had any luck with finding a suitable partner. And honestly, the prospects aren’t looking so hot.

On the first date she went on with a guy, they actually got along really well. They seemed to have many things in common, and Angely liked him a lot.

However, she was not physically attracted to him at all. She felt no desire to hold his hand, kiss him, or touch him in any way. It was the total opposite with the second guy, though.

“I thought he was really attractive, but he turned out to be my enemy. To be honest, it was more of a hookup vibe than a date,” she explained.

For her date with the second guy, he picked her up from her place. Within the first two minutes of being in his car, Angely knew she liked him even though he was slightly annoying.

She described how he kept making awful jokes that weren’t funny, but she laughed at them anyway. Several of his jokes involved the fact that she was Canadian, making fun of how people from Canada spelled certain words and how they said sorry all the time.

Angely noted that the jokes weren’t offensive; they just simply fell flat. When they arrived at his place, she discovered that he had nothing planned for their date, which was disappointing.

“He doesn’t have any food. He doesn’t have snacks, like no alcohol. I was like, what are we going to do here,” she said.

The day before their date, he had texted her about an ice cream shop, so she had assumed they would be going there.

